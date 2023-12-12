Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Seminole County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Seminole County, Florida, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Seminole County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Winter Springs HS at Faith Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Foundation Academy at Lake Mary Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Lake Mary, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Crooms High School at Orangewood Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Maitland, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hagerty High School at East River High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Palm Bay High School at Altamonte Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Altamonte Springs, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.