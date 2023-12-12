Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sarasota County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Sarasota County, Florida today, we've got the information.
Sarasota County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Plantation High School at Monarch High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Coconut Creek, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Classical Academy of Sarasota at Indian Rocks Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Largo, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Plantation High School at Cardinal Gibbons High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
