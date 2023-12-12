Want to learn how to stream high school basketball games in Santa Rosa County, Florida today? We have what you need below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Santa Rosa County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Jay High School at Northview High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 12

6:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Century, FL

Century, FL Conference: 1A - District 1

1A - District 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

West Florida Baptist Academy at Central Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12

7:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Robertsdale, AL

Robertsdale, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Pace High School at Crestview High School