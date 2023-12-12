Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Polk County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Polk County, Florida has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and info on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Polk County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kathleen High School at Discovery High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Lake Alfred, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Frostproof Middle-Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Frostproof, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Lake Gibson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Lakeland, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wekiva High School at Ridge Community HS
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Davenport, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Haines City High School at Auburndale High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Auburndale, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Lake Wales High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Lake Wales, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.