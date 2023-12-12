Polk County, Florida has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and info on how to watch them is available here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Polk County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Kathleen High School at Discovery High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 12

6:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Lake Alfred, FL

Lake Alfred, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Frostproof Middle-Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Frostproof, FL

Frostproof, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Lake Gibson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Lakeland, FL

Lakeland, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Wekiva High School at Ridge Community HS

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Davenport, FL

Davenport, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Haines City High School at Auburndale High School

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 12

8:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Auburndale, FL

Auburndale, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Lake Wales High School