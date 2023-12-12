Want to learn how to stream high school basketball games in Pinellas County, Florida today? We have you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Pinellas County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Cypress Creek High School at East Lake High School

Game Time: 6:15 PM ET on December 12

6:15 PM ET on December 12 Location: Tarpon Springs, FL

Tarpon Springs, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Clearwater High School at Lakewood High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 12

6:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: St. Petersburg, FL

St. Petersburg, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Canterbury School of Florida at Bradenton Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Bradenton, FL

Bradenton, FL Conference: 2A - District 11

2A - District 11 How to Stream: Watch Here

The Classical Academy of Sarasota at Indian Rocks Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Largo, FL

Largo, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Jesuit High School at Calvary Christian High School - Clearwater

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Clearwater, FL

Clearwater, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Petersburg Catholic High School at Tampa Preparatory School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Boca Ciega High School at Gibbs High School

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 12

8:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: St. Petersburg, FL

St. Petersburg, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Palm Harbor University HS at Osceola Fundamental High School

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 12

8:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Seminole, FL

Seminole, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Countryside High School at Dunedin High School