Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pasco County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Pasco County, Florida, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pasco County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cypress Creek High School at East Lake High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Tarpon Springs, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sunlake High School at Carrollwood Day School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Tampa, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fivay High School at Pasco High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Dade City, FL
- Conference: 5A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
