Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Osceola County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Osceola County, Florida, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Osceola County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Liberty High School at St. Cloud HS
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: St. Cloud, FL
- Conference: 6A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Celebration High School at Cocoa High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Cocoa, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dr. Phillips High School at Poinciana High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Kissimmee, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
