NHL Games on TV Today: Channel & Free Streaming Options | December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Monday's NHL lineup includes top teams in play. Among those games is the Detroit Red Wings playing the Dallas Stars.
How to watch all the action in the NHL on Monday is included here.
Sign up using our links for ESPN+, Fubo and Max to make sure you can stream NHL action across your devices this season.
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Today's NHL Games
|Date/Time
|TV
|Toronto Maple Leafs at New York Islanders
|7:00 PM ET, Monday, December 11
|MSGSN,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Arizona Coyotes at Buffalo Sabres
|7:00 PM ET, Monday, December 11
|MSG-B,SCRIPPS,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Detroit Red Wings at Dallas Stars
|8:00 PM ET, Monday, December 11
|BSDET,BSSWX,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Calgary Flames at Colorado Avalanche
|9:30 PM ET, Monday, December 11
|ALT,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.