The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Nassau County, Florida today, we've got you covered.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Nassau County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Faith Christian Academy at Southside Christian School

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 12

5:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Waycross, GA

Waycross, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Yulee HS at Fernandina Beach High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 12

6:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Fernandina Beach, FL

Fernandina Beach, FL Conference: 4A - District 3

4A - District 3 How to Stream: Watch Here

Yulee HS at Hilliard High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Hilliard, FL

Hilliard, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Bradford High School at West Nassau HS