Can we count on Mikhail Sergachev lighting the lamp when the Tampa Bay Lightning match up against the Vancouver Canucks at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Mikhail Sergachev score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Sergachev stats and insights

Sergachev has scored in two of 29 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Canucks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.

He has picked up seven assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Sergachev's shooting percentage is 4.3%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have given up 73 goals in total (2.6 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents three times while averaging 19.8 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Sergachev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 25:04 Away W 4-3 OT 12/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 23:41 Away L 5-1 12/6/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 24:17 Home W 3-1 12/4/2023 Stars 1 0 1 22:50 Home W 4-0 12/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 21:56 Away L 8-1 11/30/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 22:32 Home L 4-2 11/28/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 23:33 Away L 3-1 11/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 22:13 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 23:19 Away W 8-2 11/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 24:00 Home L 3-2 OT

Lightning vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

BSSUN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

