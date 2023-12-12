In Miami-Dade County, Florida, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Miami-Dade County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

David Posnack Jewish Day School at Hebrew Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Miami Beach, FL

Miami Beach, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

G Holmes Braddock Senior High School at Felix Varela Senior High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Miami, FL

Miami, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Miami Sunset Senior High School at John A Ferguson Senior High