If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Manatee County, Florida, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Manatee County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Canterbury School of Florida at Bradenton Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Bradenton, FL

Bradenton, FL Conference: 2A - District 11

2A - District 11 How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Bayshore High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Bradenton, FL

Bradenton, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

IMG Academy at Winthrop College Prep Academy