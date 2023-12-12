For people wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, is Luke Glendening a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Luke Glendening score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Glendening stats and insights

  • Glendening has scored in four of 29 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Canucks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.
  • Glendening has no points on the power play.
  • Glendening averages 0.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 25.0%.

Canucks defensive stats

  • The Canucks have conceded 73 goals in total (2.6 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 19.8 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Glendening recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:36 Away W 4-3 OT
12/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:11 Away L 5-1
12/6/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:59 Home W 3-1
12/4/2023 Stars 1 1 0 11:05 Home W 4-0
12/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 12:47 Away L 8-1
11/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 7:52 Home L 4-2
11/28/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 9:10 Away L 3-1
11/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 11:39 Away L 4-1
11/24/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 13:46 Away W 8-2
11/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 8:29 Home L 3-2 OT

Lightning vs. Canucks game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

