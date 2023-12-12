You can wager on player prop bet odds for J.T. Miller, Nikita Kucherov and other players on the Vancouver Canucks and Tampa Bay Lightning before their matchup at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday at Rogers Arena.

Lightning vs. Canucks Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

BSSUN and ESPN+ Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Lightning vs. Canucks Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning

Nikita Kucherov Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

1.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

Kucherov's 47 points are important for Tampa Bay. He has 19 goals and 28 assists in 28 games.

Kucherov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kraken Dec. 9 2 1 3 5 at Predators Dec. 7 0 0 0 6 vs. Penguins Dec. 6 1 1 2 3 vs. Stars Dec. 4 1 1 2 6 at Stars Dec. 2 0 1 1 6

Brayden Point Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

Brayden Point has racked up 31 total points (1.1 per game) this campaign. He has 12 goals and 19 assists.

Point Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kraken Dec. 9 0 1 1 2 at Predators Dec. 7 0 0 0 2 vs. Penguins Dec. 6 0 0 0 3 vs. Stars Dec. 4 0 0 0 2 at Stars Dec. 2 0 0 0 0

NHL Props Today: Vancouver Canucks

J.T. Miller Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)

One of Vancouver's top offensive players this season is Miller, who has 40 points (15 goals, 25 assists) and plays an average of 20:05 per game.

Miller Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Hurricanes Dec. 9 1 0 1 3 vs. Wild Dec. 7 0 0 0 4 vs. Devils Dec. 5 1 2 3 4 at Flames Dec. 2 0 0 0 0 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 30 0 1 1 3

Elias Pettersson Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222)

1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

Elias Pettersson is another of Vancouver's top contributors through 28 games, with 11 goals and 26 assists.

Pettersson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Hurricanes Dec. 9 1 2 3 3 vs. Wild Dec. 7 0 0 0 2 vs. Devils Dec. 5 0 2 2 4 at Flames Dec. 2 1 1 2 3 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 30 0 0 0 0

