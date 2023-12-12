Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Leon County, Florida? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

Leon County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Godby High School at Chiles High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Tallahassee, FL

Tallahassee, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lincoln High School at Leon High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Tallahassee, FL

Tallahassee, FL Conference: 6A - District 2

6A - District 2 How to Stream: Watch Here

Florida State High School at Rickards High School