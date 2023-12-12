We have high school basketball action in Hillsborough County, Florida today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available right here.

Hillsborough County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lennard High School at Durant High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 12

6:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Plant City, FL

Plant City, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Riverview High School - Riverview at Spoto High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 12

6:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Riverview, FL

Riverview, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

King High School at Tampa Bay Tech High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 12

6:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Freedom High School - Tampa at Armwood High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 12

6:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Seffner, FL

Seffner, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Plant High School at T R Robinson High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 12

6:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Middleton High School at Strawberry Crest High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 12

6:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Dover, FL

Dover, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Newsome HS at Brandon High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 12

6:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Brandon, FL

Brandon, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

East Bay High School at Bloomingdale High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 12

6:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Valrico, FL

Valrico, FL Conference: 6A - District 11

6A - District 11 How to Stream: Watch Here

Gaither High School at Alonso High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 12

6:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Leto High School at Sickles High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 12

6:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Hillsborough High School at Wharton High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 12

6:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL Conference: 6A - District 10

6A - District 10 How to Stream: Watch Here

Thomas Jefferson High School at Steinbrenner High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 12

6:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Lutz, FL

Lutz, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Jesuit High School at Blake High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL Conference: 5A - District 8

5A - District 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

Sunlake High School at Carrollwood Day School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Chamberlain High School at Bayshore Christian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Jesuit High School at Calvary Christian High School - Clearwater

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Clearwater, FL

Clearwater, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

IMG Academy at Winthrop College Prep Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Riverview, FL

Riverview, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

