Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hernando County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Hernando County, Florida, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Hernando County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Citrus High School at Nature Coast Tech High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Brooksville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Weeki Wachee High School at Central High School - Brooksville
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Brooksville, FL
- Conference: 4A - District 9
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Crystal River High School at Hernando High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Brooksville, FL
- Conference: 4A - District 9
- How to Stream: Watch Here
