Tuesday's game between the Georgetown Hoyas (5-4) and Coppin State Eagles (1-10) at Capital One Arena has a projected final score of 78-61 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Georgetown, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 8:30 PM ET on December 12.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Georgetown vs. Coppin State Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Georgetown vs. Coppin State Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgetown 78, Coppin State 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Georgetown vs. Coppin State

Computer Predicted Spread: Georgetown (-17.2)

Georgetown (-17.2) Computer Predicted Total: 139.3

Georgetown is 3-5-0 against the spread this season compared to Coppin State's 5-6-0 ATS record. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Hoyas are 5-3-0 and the Eagles are 4-7-0.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Georgetown Performance Insights

The Hoyas' +37 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 77.8 points per game (123rd in college basketball) while giving up 73.7 per outing (248th in college basketball).

The 37.8 rebounds per game Georgetown averages rank 135th in the country, and are 3.7 more than the 34.1 its opponents grab per outing.

Georgetown connects on 2.9 more threes per game than the opposition, 9.0 (59th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.1.

The Hoyas' 97.2 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 130th in college basketball, and the 92.1 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 249th in college basketball.

Georgetown has committed 13.4 turnovers per game (290th in college basketball action), 2.5 more than the 10.9 it forces on average (276th in college basketball).

Coppin State Performance Insights

The Eagles have a -187 scoring differential, falling short by 17.0 points per game. They're putting up 55.1 points per game, 361st in college basketball, and are giving up 72.1 per outing to rank 214th in college basketball.

Coppin State loses the rebound battle by 11.7 boards on average. It collects 28.7 rebounds per game, 359th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 40.4.

Coppin State knocks down 4.3 three-pointers per game (354th in college basketball), 4.0 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 23.9% from beyond the arc (358th in college basketball) and its opponents are shooting 35.3%.

Coppin State and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Eagles commit 13.7 per game (313th in college basketball) and force 14.5 (58th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.