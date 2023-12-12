In Duval County, Florida, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. Information on how to watch them is available in this article.

Duval County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

St. Johns Country Day HS at The Covenant School of Jacksonville

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 12

5:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Beaches Chapel School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 12

6:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Neptune Beach, FL

Neptune Beach, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Westside High School at Fleming Island High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Orange Park, FL

Orange Park, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Stanton College Preparatory School at Seacoast Christian HS

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

River City Science Academy HS at San Jose Prep

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville, FL Conference: Freelance

Freelance How to Stream: Watch Here

Harvest Christian Academy at Creekside High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: St. Johns, FL

St. Johns, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Harvest Community High School at Creekside High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: St. Johns, FL

St. Johns, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Wolfson School for Advanced Studies at Bishop Snyder High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Fletcher High School at Episcopal School of Jacksonville