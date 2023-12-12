High school basketball is on the schedule today in Collier County, Florida, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Collier County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

First Baptist Academy at Seacrest Country Day School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Naples, FL

Naples, FL Conference: 2A - District 12

2A - District 12 How to Stream: Watch Here

Gateway Charter High School at St John Neumann Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Naples, FL

Naples, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Everglades City High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Everglades City, FL

Everglades City, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Immokalee High School at Golden Gate High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 12

7:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Naples, FL

Naples, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lely High School at Palmetto Ridge High School