The Tampa Bay Lightning's upcoming game versus the Vancouver Canucks is scheduled for Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Calvin de Haan score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Calvin de Haan score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

de Haan stats and insights

  • de Haan is yet to score through 25 games this season.
  • In one game versus the Canucks this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • de Haan has no points on the power play.

Canucks defensive stats

  • The Canucks have given up 73 goals in total (2.6 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Canucks have three shutouts, and they average 19.8 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

de Haan recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:04 Away W 4-3 OT
12/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:35 Away L 5-1
12/6/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:46 Home W 3-1
12/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 14:11 Home W 4-0
12/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 17:01 Away L 8-1
11/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:36 Home L 4-2
11/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:02 Away L 4-1
11/24/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:44 Away W 8-2
11/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:39 Home L 3-2 OT
11/20/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 16:10 Home W 5-4 OT

Lightning vs. Canucks game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

