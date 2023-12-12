Will Brandon Hagel score a goal when the Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Brandon Hagel score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Hagel stats and insights

Hagel has scored in nine of 29 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not scored against the Canucks this season in one game (one shot).

Hagel has picked up four assists on the power play.

Hagel's shooting percentage is 14.7%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canucks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 73 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks 10th.

So far this season, the Canucks have three shutouts, and they average 19.8 hits and 15.0 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hagel recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Kraken 2 0 2 22:55 Away W 4-3 OT 12/7/2023 Predators 1 0 1 17:07 Away L 5-1 12/6/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 19:36 Home W 3-1 12/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 17:48 Home W 4-0 12/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 17:47 Away L 8-1 11/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 19:50 Home L 4-2 11/28/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 19:32 Away L 3-1 11/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:57 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Hurricanes 3 1 2 17:26 Away W 8-2 11/22/2023 Jets 1 0 1 20:51 Home L 3-2 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lightning vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

BSSUN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.