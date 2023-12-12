Anthony Cirelli and the Tampa Bay Lightning will meet the Vancouver Canucks at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, at Rogers Arena. Looking to bet on Cirelli's props versus the Canucks? Scroll down for stats and information.

Anthony Cirelli vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Cirelli Season Stats Insights

In 28 games this season, Cirelli has averaged 17:23 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -5.

In six of 28 games this year, Cirelli has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Cirelli has a point in 12 of 28 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

In eight of 28 games this season, Cirelli has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 48.8% that Cirelli hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Cirelli has an implied probability of 31.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Cirelli Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have conceded 73 goals in total (2.6 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has a league-leading goal differential at +34.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 28 Games 3 15 Points 0 7 Goals 0 8 Assists 0

