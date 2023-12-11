Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Taylor County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Taylor County, Florida, and info on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Taylor County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Taylor County High School at Lafayette High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Mayo, FL
- Conference: 1A - District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.