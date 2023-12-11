Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Sarasota County, Florida today by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Sarasota County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

American Heritage High School - Plantation at American Heritage High School - Delray Beach