Polk County, Florida has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Polk County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lake Wales High School at Kathleen High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 11

7:30 PM ET on December 11 Location: Lakeland, FL

Lakeland, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Tampa Catholic HS at George Jenkins High School

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 11

8:00 PM ET on December 11 Location: Lakeland, FL

Lakeland, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Frostproof Middle-Senior High School at Lake Placid High School