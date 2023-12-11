Packers vs. Giants Player Props & Odds – Week 14
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 9:52 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday at 8:15 PM ET, the Green Bay Packers will visit the New York Giants.
Check out the top contributors in this contest between the Packers and the Giants, and what player prop bets to consider.
Sign up to bet on the Packers-Giants matchup or any other NFL game at FanDuel, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Aaron Jones Touchdown Odds
- Jones Odds to Score First TD: +550
- Jones Odds to Score Anytime TD: +300
Saquon Barkley Touchdown Odds
- Barkley Odds to Score First TD: +500
- Barkley Odds to Score Anytime TD: +250
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
More Packers Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Romeo Doubs
|-
|-
|46.5 (-113)
|Tucker Kraft
|-
|-
|28.5 (-113)
|Jordan Love
|225.5 (-113)
|-
|-
|Jayden Reed
|-
|-
|44.5 (-113)
|Dontayvion Wicks
|-
|-
|31.5 (-113)
More Giants Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Saquon Barkley
|-
|67.5 (-113)
|18.5 (-113)
|Darius Slayton
|-
|-
|27.5 (-113)
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|-
|-
|25.5 (-113)
|Jalin Hyatt
|-
|-
|26.5 (-113)
|Tommy Devito
|174.5 (-113)
|-
|-
Get the best new user bonus at FanDuel when you use our link to sign up to be on the NFL!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.