When the Orlando Magic (15-7) and Cleveland Cavaliers (13-9) match up at Amway Center on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, Paolo Banchero will be a player to watch.

How to Watch Magic vs. Cavaliers

Game Day: Monday, December 11

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Amway Center

Amway Center Location: Orlando, Florida

How to Watch on TV: BSFL, BSOH

Magic's Last Game

In their previous game, the Magic beat the Pistons on Friday, 123-91. Their leading scorer was Franz Wagner with 27 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Franz Wagner 27 2 3 0 0 2 Paolo Banchero 24 4 2 2 0 0 Cole Anthony 16 3 6 0 0 1

Magic vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Magic Players to Watch

Banchero averages 20.7 points, 6.7 boards and 4.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.6 blocks.

Wagner's numbers for the season are 20.7 points, 3.7 assists and 5.6 boards per contest.

Cole Anthony posts 15.4 points, 4.6 boards and 3.6 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Jalen Suggs is posting 12.2 points, 2.7 assists and 3.5 boards per contest.

Moritz Wagner posts 12.5 points, 4.3 boards and 1.2 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Franz Wagner 23.3 5.7 4.3 1.1 0.5 1.4 Paolo Banchero 23.7 6.2 4.2 0.7 0.8 1.4 Cole Anthony 18 4.8 4.2 0.7 0.9 1.4 Goga Bitadze 6.9 6.7 2.7 0.4 2 0.1 Moritz Wagner 13.8 4.1 1.2 0.5 0.3 0.6

