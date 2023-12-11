Paolo Banchero, Top Magic Players to Watch vs. the Cavaliers - December 11
When the Orlando Magic (15-7) and Cleveland Cavaliers (13-9) match up at Amway Center on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, Paolo Banchero will be a player to watch.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
How to Watch Magic vs. Cavaliers
- Game Day: Monday, December 11
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Arena: Amway Center
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL, BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Magic's Last Game
In their previous game, the Magic beat the Pistons on Friday, 123-91. Their leading scorer was Franz Wagner with 27 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Franz Wagner
|27
|2
|3
|0
|0
|2
|Paolo Banchero
|24
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Cole Anthony
|16
|3
|6
|0
|0
|1
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Magic vs Cavaliers Additional Info
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Magic Players to Watch
- Banchero averages 20.7 points, 6.7 boards and 4.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.6 blocks.
- Wagner's numbers for the season are 20.7 points, 3.7 assists and 5.6 boards per contest.
- Cole Anthony posts 15.4 points, 4.6 boards and 3.6 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Jalen Suggs is posting 12.2 points, 2.7 assists and 3.5 boards per contest.
- Moritz Wagner posts 12.5 points, 4.3 boards and 1.2 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocks.
Watch Banchero, Donovan Mitchell and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Franz Wagner
|23.3
|5.7
|4.3
|1.1
|0.5
|1.4
|Paolo Banchero
|23.7
|6.2
|4.2
|0.7
|0.8
|1.4
|Cole Anthony
|18
|4.8
|4.2
|0.7
|0.9
|1.4
|Goga Bitadze
|6.9
|6.7
|2.7
|0.4
|2
|0.1
|Moritz Wagner
|13.8
|4.1
|1.2
|0.5
|0.3
|0.6
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.