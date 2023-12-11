Player prop bet options for Paolo Banchero, Donovan Mitchell and others are listed when the Orlando Magic host the Cleveland Cavaliers at Amway Center on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Magic vs. Cavaliers Game Info

  • Date: Monday, December 11, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSFL and BSOH
  • Location: Orlando, Florida
  • Venue: Amway Center

Magic vs Cavaliers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Orlando Magic

Paolo Banchero Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
23.5 (Over: -108) 7.5 (Over: +102) 4.5 (Over: +124) 1.5 (Over: +132)
  • Monday's points prop bet for Banchero is 23.5 points. That's 2.8 more than his season average of 20.7.
  • He has averaged 0.8 less rebounds per game (6.7) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (7.5).
  • Banchero's season-long assist average -- 4.5 per game -- is equal to Monday's assist over/under.
  • Banchero has knocked down 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Franz Wagner Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
21.5 (Over: -118) 5.5 (Over: +108) 3.5 (Over: -143) 1.5 (Over: -114)
  • Monday's points prop for Franz Wagner is 21.5. That is 0.8 more than his season average.
  • He has averaged 5.6 rebounds per game, 0.1 higher than his prop bet on Monday.
  • Wagner averages 3.7 assists, 0.2 more than Monday's prop bet (3.5).
  • His 1.6 made three-pointers average is 0.1 higher than his over/under on Monday.

Cole Anthony Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
17.5 (Over: +100) 4.5 (Over: -122) 3.5 (Over: -132) 1.5 (Over: +112)
  • The 15.4 points Cole Anthony scores per game are 2.1 less than his over/under on Monday.
  • His rebounding average of 4.6 is lower than his over/under on Monday (4.5).
  • Anthony's assist average -- 3.6 -- is higher than Monday's assist prop bet (3.5).
  • Anthony has knocked down 1.4 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
29.5 (Over: -104) 5.5 (Over: -143) 4.5 (Over: -143) 3.5 (Over: +118)
  • The 29.5-point over/under for Mitchell on Monday is 1.9 higher than his scoring average.
  • His rebounding average of 5.9 is lower than his over/under on Monday (5.5).
  • Mitchell averages 5.3 assists, 0.8 more than his over/under for Monday.
  • Mitchell has hit three three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Monday's game (3.5).

Max Strus Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
15.5 (Over: +100) 4.5 (Over: -149) 3.5 (Over: -118) 2.5 (Over: -141)
  • The 15.5-point total set for Max Strus on Monday is 1.2 more points than his per-game scoring average.
  • He has averaged 1.0 more rebound per game (5.5) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (4.5).
  • Strus' season-long assist average -- four per game -- is 0.5 higher than Monday's assist prop bet value (3.5).
  • Strus has knocked down 2.9 three pointers per game, 0.4 more than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).

