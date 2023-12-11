Player prop bet options for Paolo Banchero, Donovan Mitchell and others are listed when the Orlando Magic host the Cleveland Cavaliers at Amway Center on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Magic vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSFL and BSOH

BSFL and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Magic vs Cavaliers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Orlando Magic

Paolo Banchero Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -108) 7.5 (Over: +102) 4.5 (Over: +124) 1.5 (Over: +132)

Monday's points prop bet for Banchero is 23.5 points. That's 2.8 more than his season average of 20.7.

He has averaged 0.8 less rebounds per game (6.7) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (7.5).

Banchero's season-long assist average -- 4.5 per game -- is equal to Monday's assist over/under.

Banchero has knocked down 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Franz Wagner Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -118) 5.5 (Over: +108) 3.5 (Over: -143) 1.5 (Over: -114)

Monday's points prop for Franz Wagner is 21.5. That is 0.8 more than his season average.

He has averaged 5.6 rebounds per game, 0.1 higher than his prop bet on Monday.

Wagner averages 3.7 assists, 0.2 more than Monday's prop bet (3.5).

His 1.6 made three-pointers average is 0.1 higher than his over/under on Monday.

Cole Anthony Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: +100) 4.5 (Over: -122) 3.5 (Over: -132) 1.5 (Over: +112)

The 15.4 points Cole Anthony scores per game are 2.1 less than his over/under on Monday.

His rebounding average of 4.6 is lower than his over/under on Monday (4.5).

Anthony's assist average -- 3.6 -- is higher than Monday's assist prop bet (3.5).

Anthony has knocked down 1.4 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -104) 5.5 (Over: -143) 4.5 (Over: -143) 3.5 (Over: +118)

The 29.5-point over/under for Mitchell on Monday is 1.9 higher than his scoring average.

His rebounding average of 5.9 is lower than his over/under on Monday (5.5).

Mitchell averages 5.3 assists, 0.8 more than his over/under for Monday.

Mitchell has hit three three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Monday's game (3.5).

Max Strus Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 15.5 (Over: +100) 4.5 (Over: -149) 3.5 (Over: -118) 2.5 (Over: -141)

The 15.5-point total set for Max Strus on Monday is 1.2 more points than his per-game scoring average.

He has averaged 1.0 more rebound per game (5.5) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (4.5).

Strus' season-long assist average -- four per game -- is 0.5 higher than Monday's assist prop bet value (3.5).

Strus has knocked down 2.9 three pointers per game, 0.4 more than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).

