How to Watch the Magic vs. Cavaliers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Cleveland Cavaliers (13-9) will visit the Orlando Magic (15-7) after winning four straight road games.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Magic and Cavaliers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Magic vs. Cavaliers Game Info
- When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
Magic vs Cavaliers Additional Info
Magic Stats Insights
- The Magic are shooting 47.9% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 45.4% the Cavaliers allow to opponents.
- In games Orlando shoots better than 45.4% from the field, it is 13-4 overall.
- The Cavaliers are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 20th.
- The Magic put up 114.5 points per game, only 3.9 more points than the 110.6 the Cavaliers allow.
- Orlando has a 12-2 record when scoring more than 110.6 points.
Magic Home & Away Comparison
- The Magic are putting up 121.2 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 14.7 more points than they're averaging away from home (106.5).
- Orlando is ceding 108 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 3.5 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (111.5).
- When it comes to three-point shooting, the Magic have performed better in home games this year, making 10.9 three-pointers per game with a 37.9% three-point percentage, compared to 9.3 threes per game and a 30.8% three-point percentage in away games.
Magic Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jalen Suggs
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Markelle Fultz
|Out
|Knee
|Wendell Carter Jr.
|Out
|Hand
