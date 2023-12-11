The Cleveland Cavaliers (13-9) visit the Orlando Magic (15-7) after winning four straight road games. The Magic are favored by only 2.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 225.5.

Magic vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: BSFL and BSOH

Favorite Spread Over/Under Magic -2.5 225.5

Magic Betting Records & Stats

In 11 of 22 games this season, Orlando and its opponents have combined to score more than 225.5 points.

The average total in Orlando's games this season is 224.1, 1.4 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Magic's ATS record is 16-6-0 this season.

Orlando has been listed as the favorite eight times this season and has won all of those games.

Orlando has been at least a -135 moneyline favorite six times this season and won all of those games.

The Magic have a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Magic vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Magic vs. Cavaliers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 225.5 % of Games Over 225.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Magic 11 50% 114.5 225.8 109.6 220.2 224.4 Cavaliers 11 50% 111.3 225.8 110.6 220.2 222.0

Additional Magic Insights & Trends

The Magic are 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall in their past 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the Magic have hit the over eight times.

Against the spread, Orlando has fared better when playing at home, covering 10 times in 12 home games, and six times in 10 road games.

The Magic score 114.5 points per game, just 3.9 more points than the 110.6 the Cavaliers give up.

Orlando has a 12-2 record against the spread and a 12-2 record overall when scoring more than 110.6 points.

Magic vs. Cavaliers Betting Splits

Magic and Cavaliers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Magic 16-6 5-1 11-11 Cavaliers 10-12 4-1 11-11

Magic vs. Cavaliers Point Insights

Magic Cavaliers 114.5 Points Scored (PG) 111.3 13 NBA Rank (PPG) 22 12-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 8-6 12-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 9-5 109.6 Points Allowed (PG) 110.6 6 NBA Rank (PAPG) 7 10-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 9-6 9-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 12-3

