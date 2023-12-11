On Monday, December 11, 2023 at Amway Center, the Orlando Magic (15-7) will be looking to extend an eight-game home winning run when hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers (13-9). It airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and BSOH.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Magic vs. Cavaliers matchup.

Magic vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSFL and BSOH

BSFL and BSOH Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Magic vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Magic Moneyline Cavaliers Moneyline BetMGM Magic (-2.5) 225.5 -135 +110 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Magic (-2.5) 225 -142 +120 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Magic vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Magic vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Magic have a +108 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.9 points per game. They're putting up 114.5 points per game to rank 13th in the league and are allowing 109.6 per contest to rank sixth in the NBA.

The Cavaliers score 111.3 points per game (22nd in NBA) and give up 110.6 (seventh in league) for a +15 scoring differential overall.

The teams combine to score 225.8 points per game, 0.3 more points than this matchup's total.

These two teams together surrender 220.2 points per game, 5.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Orlando has covered 16 times in 22 games with a spread this season.

Cleveland has compiled a 10-12-0 ATS record so far this year.

Magic and Cavaliers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Magic +12500 +5000 - Cavaliers +2500 +1300 -

