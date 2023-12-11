Jimmy Butler and his Miami Heat teammates will match up versus the Charlotte Hornets on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

In a 111-99 loss to the Cavaliers (his most recent action) Butler put up 16 points.

In this piece we'll examine Butler's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Jimmy Butler Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 21.9 24.6 Rebounds 5.5 5.2 4.4 Assists 5.5 4.1 4.6 PRA -- 31.2 33.6 PR -- 27.1 29 3PM 0.5 1.0 1.0



Jimmy Butler Insights vs. the Hornets

Butler is responsible for attempting 14.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 14.9 per game.

He's knocked down 1.0 threes per game, or 6.5% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Butler's opponents, the Hornets, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 101.6 possessions per game, while his Heat average 99.8 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.

Conceding 121.3 points per game, the Hornets are the 26th-ranked squad in the league on defense.

On the glass, the Hornets are ranked 23rd in the NBA, allowing 45.1 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Hornets have conceded 27 per contest, 21st in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Hornets have conceded 13.6 makes per game, 24th in the NBA.

Jimmy Butler vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/14/2023 34 32 4 5 1 0 2

