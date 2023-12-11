Monday's contest features the Jacksonville Dolphins (6-3) and the South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-8) squaring off at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 77-74 win for Jacksonville according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 11.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Jacksonville vs. South Carolina State Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Orangeburg, South Carolina

Orangeburg, South Carolina Venue: Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center

Jacksonville vs. South Carolina State Score Prediction

Prediction: Jacksonville 77, South Carolina State 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Jacksonville vs. South Carolina State

Computer Predicted Spread: Jacksonville (-2.1)

Jacksonville (-2.1) Computer Predicted Total: 151.1

South Carolina State has a 6-3-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Jacksonville, who is 4-3-0 ATS. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Bulldogs are 5-4-0 and the Dolphins are 5-2-0.

Jacksonville Performance Insights

The Dolphins put up 74.4 points per game (185th in college basketball) while allowing 75.1 per contest (274th in college basketball). They have a -6 scoring differential.

The 42.2 rebounds per game Jacksonville accumulates rank 22nd in college basketball, 5.5 more than the 36.7 its opponents grab.

Jacksonville knocks down 6.1 three-pointers per game (288th in college basketball), 2.8 fewer than its opponents.

Jacksonville has committed 1.1 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 14.1 (327th in college basketball) while forcing 13.0 (117th in college basketball).

