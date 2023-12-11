Monday's game at Swisher Gymnasium has the Jacksonville Dolphins (3-5) squaring off against the North Carolina Central Eagles (3-5) at 6:30 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 77-62 victory, as our model heavily favors Jacksonville.

In their most recent game on Thursday, the Dolphins suffered a 99-73 loss to Florida State.

Jacksonville vs. North Carolina Central Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville vs. North Carolina Central Score Prediction

Prediction: Jacksonville 77, North Carolina Central 62

Other ASUN Predictions

Jacksonville Schedule Analysis

The Dolphins picked up their signature win of the season on November 16, when they took down the Georgia Southern Eagles, who rank No. 142 in our computer rankings, 61-59.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Dolphins are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 43rd-most losses.

The Dolphins have two losses against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 44th-most in Division 1.

Jacksonville 2023-24 Best Wins

61-59 at home over Georgia Southern (No. 142) on November 16

Jacksonville Leaders

Edyn Battle: 20.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.9 FG%, 29.7 3PT% (11-for-37)

20.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.9 FG%, 29.7 3PT% (11-for-37) Saniyah Craig: 12.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 51.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

12.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 51.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Jalisa Dunlap: 7.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 33.3 FG%, 19.0 3PT% (4-for-21)

7.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 33.3 FG%, 19.0 3PT% (4-for-21) Breyanna Frazier: 4.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.0 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)

4.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.0 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12) Jada Jones: 2.5 PTS, 29.2 FG%

Jacksonville Performance Insights

The Dolphins have a -33 scoring differential, falling short by 4.1 points per game. They're putting up 67.3 points per game to rank 169th in college basketball and are allowing 71.4 per outing to rank 295th in college basketball.

