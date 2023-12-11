Player prop bet odds for Jimmy Butler, Gordon Hayward and others are listed when the Miami Heat visit the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Heat vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSSUN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Heat vs Hornets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -102) 5.5 (Over: +102) 5.5 (Over: +114) 0.5 (Over: -143)

The 25.5-point total set for Butler on Monday is 3.6 more points than his per-game scoring average.

He has averaged 5.2 rebounds per game, 0.3 fewer than his prop bet for Monday's game (5.5).

Butler has averaged 4.1 assists per game this season, 1.4 less than his prop bet on Monday (5.5).

Butler has knocked down one three pointer per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Monday's game (0.5).

Kyle Lowry Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 10.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: -149) 4.5 (Over: -122) 1.5 (Over: -204)

Kyle Lowry's 9.4-point scoring average is 1.1 less than Monday's over/under.

His per-game rebounding average of 4.1 is 0.6 higher than his prop bet on Monday (3.5).

Lowry's assists average -- 4.3 -- is 0.2 lower than Monday's prop bet.

He makes 2.1 three-pointers per game, 0.6 more than his over/under on Monday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets

Gordon Hayward Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: +100) 4.5 (Over: -122) 4.5 (Over: -104) 1.5 (Over: +162)

Monday's over/under for Hayward is 16.5 points, 1.3 more than his season average.

His rebounding average of 4.9 is lower than his over/under on Monday (4.5).

Monday's assist prop total for Hayward (4.5) is the same as his season-long average.

Hayward has knocked down 0.9 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Mark Williams Props

PTS REB 11.5 (Over: -104) 9.5 (Over: +102)

The 11.5-point total set for Mark Williams on Monday is 1.2 fewer points than his per-game scoring average.

His per-game rebound average of 9.7 is 0.2 more than his prop bet over/under in Monday's game (9.5).

