Southeast Division foes square off when the Miami Heat (12-10) visit the Charlotte Hornets (7-13) at Spectrum Center on December 11, 2023. This is the second matchup between the squads this season.

Heat vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports

Heat vs Hornets Additional Info

Heat Stats Insights

This season, the Heat have a 47% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.9% lower than the 48.9% of shots the Hornets' opponents have knocked down.

Miami has a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.9% from the field.

The Hornets are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 28th.

The Heat score 8.9 fewer points per game (112.4) than the Hornets allow (121.3).

Miami is 3-2 when scoring more than 121.3 points.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

The Heat are posting 117 points per game in home games. On the road, they are averaging 109.2 points per contest.

Miami is allowing 118.3 points per game this season at home, which is 11.5 more points than it is allowing when playing on the road (106.8).

At home, the Heat are making 0.7 fewer three-pointers per game (12.2) than when playing on the road (12.9). However, they own a higher three-point percentage at home (39.7%) compared to in away games (37.5%).

Heat Injuries