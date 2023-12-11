Heat vs. Hornets Injury Report Today - December 11
The injury report for the Miami Heat (12-10) heading into their game against the Charlotte Hornets (7-13) currently features five players on it. The matchup begins at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11 from Spectrum Center.
The Heat's last outing on Friday ended in a 111-99 loss to the Cavaliers. Kyle Lowry scored 17 points in the Heat's loss, leading the team.
Miami Heat Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Dru Smith
|SG
|Out For Season
|Knee
|4.3
|1.6
|1.6
|Haywood Highsmith
|SF
|Out
|Back
|6.5
|2.7
|1.5
|Bam Adebayo
|C
|Out
|Hip
|22.3
|9.9
|3.9
|Tyler Herro
|SG
|Out
|Ankle
|22.9
|5
|4.6
|R.J. Hampton
|PG
|Out
|Knee
|0
|0
|0
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today
Hornets Injuries: Frank Ntilikina: Out (Leg), Cody Martin: Out (Knee), LaMelo Ball: Out (Ankle), Nick Smith: Out (Ankle)
Heat vs. Hornets Game Info
- When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: BSSE and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
