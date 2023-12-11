Southeast Division opponents meet when the Miami Heat (12-10) visit the Charlotte Hornets (7-13) at Spectrum Center, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023. The Hornets are 3.5-point underdogs in the game, the second matchup between the teams this season. The over/under is 220.5 for the matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Heat vs. Hornets Odds & Info

  • When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
  • TV: BSSE and BSSUN

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Heat -3.5 220.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Heat Betting Records & Stats

  • In 10 games this season, Miami and its opponents have scored more than 220.5 combined points.
  • Miami has an average total of 224.0 in its outings this year, 3.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Heat are 10-12-0 against the spread this season.
  • Miami has been the favorite in 12 games this season and won nine (75%) of those contests.
  • Miami has a record of 5-2 when it's favored by -160 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Heat have a 61.5% chance to win.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Heat vs Hornets Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Heat vs. Hornets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 220.5 % of Games Over 220.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Heat 10 45.5% 112.4 225.8 111.5 232.8 220.8
Hornets 16 80% 113.4 225.8 121.3 232.8 229.4

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

  • The Heat have gone 4-6 in their past 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.
  • Five of Heat's last 10 contests have gone over the total.
  • Against the spread, Miami has fared worse when playing at home, covering two times in nine home games, and eight times in 13 road games.
  • The Heat average 8.9 fewer points per game (112.4) than the Hornets allow (121.3).
  • When Miami scores more than 121.3 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Heat vs. Hornets Betting Splits

Heat and Hornets Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Heat 10-12 2-5 10-12
Hornets 8-12 8-7 13-7

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Heat vs. Hornets Point Insights

Heat Hornets
112.4
Points Scored (PG)
 113.4
20
NBA Rank (PPG)
 16
3-2
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 7-6
3-2
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 7-6
111.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 121.3
9
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 26
7-8
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 2-2
9-6
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 1-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.