Southeast Division opponents meet when the Miami Heat (12-10) visit the Charlotte Hornets (7-13) at Spectrum Center, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023. The Hornets are 3.5-point underdogs in the game, the second matchup between the teams this season. The over/under is 220.5 for the matchup.

Heat vs. Hornets Odds & Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: BSSE and BSSUN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Heat -3.5 220.5

Heat Betting Records & Stats

In 10 games this season, Miami and its opponents have scored more than 220.5 combined points.

Miami has an average total of 224.0 in its outings this year, 3.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Heat are 10-12-0 against the spread this season.

Miami has been the favorite in 12 games this season and won nine (75%) of those contests.

Miami has a record of 5-2 when it's favored by -160 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Heat have a 61.5% chance to win.

Heat vs Hornets Additional Info

Heat vs. Hornets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 220.5 % of Games Over 220.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Heat 10 45.5% 112.4 225.8 111.5 232.8 220.8 Hornets 16 80% 113.4 225.8 121.3 232.8 229.4

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

The Heat have gone 4-6 in their past 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.

Five of Heat's last 10 contests have gone over the total.

Against the spread, Miami has fared worse when playing at home, covering two times in nine home games, and eight times in 13 road games.

The Heat average 8.9 fewer points per game (112.4) than the Hornets allow (121.3).

When Miami scores more than 121.3 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

Heat vs. Hornets Betting Splits

Heat and Hornets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Heat 10-12 2-5 10-12 Hornets 8-12 8-7 13-7

Heat vs. Hornets Point Insights

Heat Hornets 112.4 Points Scored (PG) 113.4 20 NBA Rank (PPG) 16 3-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 7-6 3-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 7-6 111.5 Points Allowed (PG) 121.3 9 NBA Rank (PAPG) 26 7-8 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 2-2 9-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 1-3

