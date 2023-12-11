Heat vs. Hornets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Southeast Division opponents meet when the Miami Heat (12-10) visit the Charlotte Hornets (7-13) at Spectrum Center, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023. The Hornets are 3.5-point underdogs in the game, the second matchup between the teams this season. The over/under is 220.5 for the matchup.
Heat vs. Hornets Odds & Info
- When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: BSSE and BSSUN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Heat
|-3.5
|220.5
Heat Betting Records & Stats
- In 10 games this season, Miami and its opponents have scored more than 220.5 combined points.
- Miami has an average total of 224.0 in its outings this year, 3.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Heat are 10-12-0 against the spread this season.
- Miami has been the favorite in 12 games this season and won nine (75%) of those contests.
- Miami has a record of 5-2 when it's favored by -160 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Heat have a 61.5% chance to win.
Heat vs Hornets Additional Info
Heat vs. Hornets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 220.5
|% of Games Over 220.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Heat
|10
|45.5%
|112.4
|225.8
|111.5
|232.8
|220.8
|Hornets
|16
|80%
|113.4
|225.8
|121.3
|232.8
|229.4
Additional Heat Insights & Trends
- The Heat have gone 4-6 in their past 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.
- Five of Heat's last 10 contests have gone over the total.
- Against the spread, Miami has fared worse when playing at home, covering two times in nine home games, and eight times in 13 road games.
- The Heat average 8.9 fewer points per game (112.4) than the Hornets allow (121.3).
- When Miami scores more than 121.3 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
Heat vs. Hornets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Heat
|10-12
|2-5
|10-12
|Hornets
|8-12
|8-7
|13-7
Heat vs. Hornets Point Insights
|Heat
|Hornets
|112.4
|113.4
|20
|16
|3-2
|7-6
|3-2
|7-6
|111.5
|121.3
|9
|26
|7-8
|2-2
|9-6
|1-3
