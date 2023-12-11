The Charlotte Hornets (5-10) are home in Southeast Division action versus the Miami Heat (10-7) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. This is the second contest between these squads this year.

Heat vs. Hornets Game Information

Game Day: Monday, December 11

Monday, December 11 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSSE, BSSUN

Heat Players to Watch

Bam Adebayo is putting up 22.7 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. He's also draining 53.5% of his shots from the field.

The Heat are getting 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game from Jimmy Butler this year.

The Heat are receiving 8.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game from Kyle Lowry this year.

Jaime Jaquez gets the Heat 11.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest while posting 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Heat are receiving 14.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Duncan Robinson this season.

Hornets Players to Watch

LaMelo Ball puts up 24.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 8.2 assists per contest, shooting 44.3% from the field and 38.8% from downtown with 3.5 made treys per contest (fourth in NBA).

Mark Williams puts up 13.5 points, 1.3 assists and 10.1 boards per game.

Gordon Hayward posts 13.9 points, 4.5 assists and 5.2 rebounds per contest.

P.J. Washington averages 14.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Brandon Miller averages 14.1 points, 1.9 assists and 4.1 rebounds.

Heat vs. Hornets Stat Comparison

Hornets Heat 114.1 Points Avg. 109.8 122.2 Points Allowed Avg. 107.8 47.4% Field Goal % 46.1% 34.6% Three Point % 37.8%

