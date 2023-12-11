Southeast Division rivals square off when the Miami Heat (12-10) travel to face the Charlotte Hornets (7-13) at Spectrum Center, tipping off on Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. It's the second matchup between the squads this season.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Heat vs. Hornets matchup.

Heat vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSSUN

BSSE and BSSUN Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Heat vs. Hornets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Heat vs Hornets Additional Info

Heat vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Heat average 112.4 points per game (20th in the league) while giving up 111.5 per outing (ninth in the NBA). They have a +19 scoring differential overall.

The Hornets' -158 scoring differential (being outscored by 7.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 113.4 points per game (16th in NBA) while giving up 121.3 per outing (26th in league).

The two teams combine to score 225.8 points per game, 5.3 more points than this matchup's total.

These teams allow 232.8 points per game combined, 12.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Miami has put together a 10-12-0 ATS record so far this year.

Charlotte has covered eight times in 20 matchups with a spread this year.

Heat and Hornets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Heat +4000 +1600 - Hornets +100000 +50000 -

