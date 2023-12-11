Franz Wagner and the rest of the Orlando Magic will be hitting the court versus the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wagner put up 27 points in his most recent game, which ended in a 123-91 win versus the Pistons.

With prop bets available for Wagner, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Franz Wagner Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 20.7 23.3 Rebounds 5.5 5.6 5.7 Assists 3.5 3.7 4.3 PRA -- 30 33.3 PR -- 26.3 29 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Wagner's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Franz Wagner Insights vs. the Cavaliers

This season, he's put up 19.1% of the Magic's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 16.5 per contest.

He's put up 5.0 threes per game, or 17.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Wagner's opponents, the Cavaliers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 13th in the NBA with 100.8 possessions per game, while his Magic average the eighth-most possessions per game with 103.2.

The Cavaliers are the seventh-best defensive squad in the league, conceding 110.6 points per game.

The Cavaliers are the 12th-ranked team in the league, giving up 43.6 rebounds per game.

Allowing 24.8 assists per game, the Cavaliers are the eighth-ranked team in the league.

The Cavaliers allow 12.1 made 3-pointers per game, 12th-ranked in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Franz Wagner vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/6/2023 41 14 6 9 0 0 3

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.