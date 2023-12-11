Cole Anthony plus his Orlando Magic teammates face the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:00 PM ET on Monday.

In a 123-91 win over the Pistons (his most recent game) Anthony posted 16 points and six assists.

Now let's dig into Anthony's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Cole Anthony Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 15.4 18.0 Rebounds 4.5 4.6 4.8 Assists 3.5 3.6 4.2 PRA -- 23.6 27 PR -- 20 22.8 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.4



Cole Anthony Insights vs. the Cavaliers

This season, he's put up 13.0% of the Magic's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.3 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 13.8% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.4 per game.

Anthony's Magic average 103.2 possessions per game, eighth-highest among NBA teams, while the Cavaliers have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 13th with 100.8 possessions per contest.

Allowing 110.6 points per contest, the Cavaliers are the seventh-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

Giving up 43.6 rebounds per game, the Cavaliers are the 12th-ranked team in the league.

Looking at assists, the Cavaliers are ranked eighth in the league, giving up 24.8 per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Cavaliers are ranked 12th in the NBA, giving up 12.1 makes per game.

Cole Anthony vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/6/2023 32 19 7 2 1 2 1

