Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Brevard County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Brevard County, Florida? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Brevard County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Titusville High School at Palm Bay High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Melbourne, FL
- Conference: 4A - District 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Smyrna Beach High School at Cocoa Beach JrSr High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Cocoa Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Bayside High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Palm Bay, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Viera High School at Astronaut High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Titusville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Osceola High School - Kissimmee at Rockledge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 11
- Location: Rockledge, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
