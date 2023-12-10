The Ole Miss Rebels (8-0) will attempt to extend an eight-game win streak when they hit the road to take on the UCF Knights (6-2) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Addition Financial Arena as only 2.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 140.5.

UCF vs. Ole Miss Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Addition Financial Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under UCF -2.5 140.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UCF Betting Records & Stats

UCF's seven games this season have gone over this contest's total of 140.5 points five times.

UCF has an average point total of 146.6 in its contests this year, 6.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Knights have compiled a 4-3-0 record against the spread.

This season, UCF has been favored six times and won five of those games.

The Knights have a record of 5-1 when favored by -145 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win from UCF, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

UCF vs. Ole Miss Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UCF 5 71.4% 79.3 153.1 67.4 133.9 141.5 Ole Miss 3 37.5% 73.8 153.1 66.5 133.9 137.5

Additional UCF Insights & Trends

The Knights record 79.3 points per game, 12.8 more points than the 66.5 the Rebels give up.

UCF has a 4-3 record against the spread and a 6-2 record overall when scoring more than 66.5 points.

UCF vs. Ole Miss Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UCF 4-3-0 4-2 5-2-0 Ole Miss 2-6-0 0-0 4-4-0

UCF vs. Ole Miss Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UCF Ole Miss 11-6 Home Record 7-10 5-7 Away Record 2-9 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 5-9-0 4-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 77.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.4 65.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.8 11-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-6-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

