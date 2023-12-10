The Ole Miss Rebels (8-0) will attempt to continue an eight-game winning streak when visiting the UCF Knights (6-2) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Addition Financial Arena. This game is at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UCF vs. Ole Miss Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida

TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UCF Stats Insights

The Knights are shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points higher than the 39.8% the Rebels allow to opponents.

UCF is 5-2 when it shoots higher than 39.8% from the field.

The Knights are the 45th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Rebels rank 183rd.

The 79.3 points per game the Knights score are 12.8 more points than the Rebels give up (66.5).

UCF is 6-2 when scoring more than 66.5 points.

UCF Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UCF put up 77.2 points per game in home games last season, compared to 65.4 points per game on the road, a difference of 11.8 points per contest.

In home games, the Knights allowed 0.7 more points per game (65.9) than in road games (65.2).

When playing at home, UCF averaged 1.7 more threes per game (9.2) than in road games (7.5). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (38.0%) compared to when playing on the road (30.4%).

