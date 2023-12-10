The Ole Miss Rebels (8-0) will attempt to continue an eight-game winning streak when visiting the UCF Knights (6-2) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Addition Financial Arena. This game is at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UCF vs. Ole Miss Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

UCF Stats Insights

  • The Knights are shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points higher than the 39.8% the Rebels allow to opponents.
  • UCF is 5-2 when it shoots higher than 39.8% from the field.
  • The Knights are the 45th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Rebels rank 183rd.
  • The 79.3 points per game the Knights score are 12.8 more points than the Rebels give up (66.5).
  • UCF is 6-2 when scoring more than 66.5 points.

UCF Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • UCF put up 77.2 points per game in home games last season, compared to 65.4 points per game on the road, a difference of 11.8 points per contest.
  • In home games, the Knights allowed 0.7 more points per game (65.9) than in road games (65.2).
  • When playing at home, UCF averaged 1.7 more threes per game (9.2) than in road games (7.5). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (38.0%) compared to when playing on the road (30.4%).

UCF Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 Stetson L 85-82 Addition Financial Arena
12/2/2023 Lipscomb W 72-57 Addition Financial Arena
12/6/2023 Jacksonville W 94-52 Addition Financial Arena
12/10/2023 Ole Miss - Addition Financial Arena
12/18/2023 Maine - Addition Financial Arena
12/21/2023 Florida A&M - Addition Financial Arena

