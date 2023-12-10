How to Watch UCF vs. Ole Miss on TV or Live Stream - December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Ole Miss Rebels (8-0) will attempt to continue an eight-game winning streak when visiting the UCF Knights (6-2) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Addition Financial Arena. This game is at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
UCF vs. Ole Miss Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UCF Stats Insights
- The Knights are shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points higher than the 39.8% the Rebels allow to opponents.
- UCF is 5-2 when it shoots higher than 39.8% from the field.
- The Knights are the 45th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Rebels rank 183rd.
- The 79.3 points per game the Knights score are 12.8 more points than the Rebels give up (66.5).
- UCF is 6-2 when scoring more than 66.5 points.
UCF Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- UCF put up 77.2 points per game in home games last season, compared to 65.4 points per game on the road, a difference of 11.8 points per contest.
- In home games, the Knights allowed 0.7 more points per game (65.9) than in road games (65.2).
- When playing at home, UCF averaged 1.7 more threes per game (9.2) than in road games (7.5). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (38.0%) compared to when playing on the road (30.4%).
UCF Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|Stetson
|L 85-82
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/2/2023
|Lipscomb
|W 72-57
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/6/2023
|Jacksonville
|W 94-52
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/10/2023
|Ole Miss
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/18/2023
|Maine
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/21/2023
|Florida A&M
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
