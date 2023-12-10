Will Trey Palmer hit paydirt when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Atlanta Falcons come together in Week 14 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the stats and trends you need.

Will Trey Palmer score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a TD)

Palmer has caught 27 passes on 48 targets for 239 yards and two TDs, averaging 19.9 yards per game.

Palmer has had a touchdown catch in two of 12 games this year. He reeled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

Trey Palmer Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Vikings 3 2 8 1 Week 2 Bears 2 1 20 0 Week 3 Eagles 1 1 8 0 Week 4 @Saints 3 2 6 1 Week 6 Lions 7 2 47 0 Week 7 Falcons 2 1 5 0 Week 8 @Bills 6 3 22 0 Week 9 @Texans 4 3 51 0 Week 10 Titans 4 2 21 0 Week 11 @49ers 6 4 22 0 Week 12 @Colts 5 4 17 0 Week 13 Panthers 5 2 12 0

