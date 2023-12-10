How to Watch the South Florida vs. Gardner-Webb Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 7:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (0-8) will be trying to break an eight-game losing streak when hitting the road against the South Florida Bulls (6-3) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Yuengling Center. It airs at 1:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!
South Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
South Florida vs. Gardner-Webb Scoring Comparison
- The Runnin' Bulldogs' 57.3 points per game are only one more point than the 56.3 the Bulls allow to opponents.
- Gardner-Webb has put together a 0-3 record in games it scores more than 56.3 points.
- South Florida's record is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 57.3 points.
- The Bulls average 62 points per game, 24.8 fewer points than the 86.8 the Runnin' Bulldogs allow.
- This season the Bulls are shooting 38.1% from the field, 8.2% lower than the Runnin' Bulldogs give up.
South Florida Leaders
- Carla Brito: 10.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 45.1 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)
- Vittoria Blasigh: 13.2 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 42.6 3PT% (26-for-61)
- Evelien Lutje Schipholt: 6.2 PTS, 36.2 FG%
- Emma Johansson: 7.7 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 42.6 FG%, 20 3PT% (3-for-15)
- Maria Alvarez: 7.2 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35)
South Florida Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Arizona State
|L 66-49
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/25/2023
|Texas
|L 76-44
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
|11/30/2023
|Charleston Southern
|W 81-35
|Yuengling Center
|12/10/2023
|Gardner-Webb
|-
|Yuengling Center
|12/16/2023
|NC State
|-
|Yuengling Center
|12/20/2023
|IUPUI
|-
|Massimino Court
