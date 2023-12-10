The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (0-8) will be trying to break an eight-game losing streak when hitting the road against the South Florida Bulls (6-3) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Yuengling Center. It airs at 1:00 PM ET.

South Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
South Florida vs. Gardner-Webb Scoring Comparison

  • The Runnin' Bulldogs' 57.3 points per game are only one more point than the 56.3 the Bulls allow to opponents.
  • Gardner-Webb has put together a 0-3 record in games it scores more than 56.3 points.
  • South Florida's record is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 57.3 points.
  • The Bulls average 62 points per game, 24.8 fewer points than the 86.8 the Runnin' Bulldogs allow.
  • This season the Bulls are shooting 38.1% from the field, 8.2% lower than the Runnin' Bulldogs give up.

South Florida Leaders

  • Carla Brito: 10.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 45.1 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)
  • Vittoria Blasigh: 13.2 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 42.6 3PT% (26-for-61)
  • Evelien Lutje Schipholt: 6.2 PTS, 36.2 FG%
  • Emma Johansson: 7.7 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 42.6 FG%, 20 3PT% (3-for-15)
  • Maria Alvarez: 7.2 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35)

South Florida Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Arizona State L 66-49 Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/25/2023 Texas L 76-44 Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/30/2023 Charleston Southern W 81-35 Yuengling Center
12/10/2023 Gardner-Webb - Yuengling Center
12/16/2023 NC State - Yuengling Center
12/20/2023 IUPUI - Massimino Court

