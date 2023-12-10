When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Atlanta Falcons go head to head in Week 14 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Rachaad White find his way into the end zone? To check out how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to cash his anytime TD prop, continue scrolling.

Odds to score a TD this game: -115 (Bet $11.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

White's team-high 643 rushing yards (53.6 per game) have come on 176 carries, with five touchdowns.

White has also tacked on 46 catches for 386 yards (32.2 per game) and one touchdown.

White has recorded multiple rushing touchdowns once this season. He has scored on the ground in four games in all.

He, in 12 games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Vikings 17 39 0 2 10 0 Week 2 Bears 17 73 1 5 30 0 Week 3 Eagles 14 38 0 3 24 0 Week 4 @Saints 15 56 0 3 22 0 Week 6 Lions 7 26 0 3 12 0 Week 7 Falcons 13 34 0 6 65 0 Week 8 @Bills 9 39 0 7 70 0 Week 9 @Texans 20 73 2 4 46 0 Week 10 Titans 20 51 0 2 47 1 Week 11 @49ers 9 30 1 6 28 0 Week 12 @Colts 15 100 0 2 10 0 Week 13 Panthers 20 84 1 3 22 0

