Rachaad White has a decent matchup when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 14 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Falcons have conceded 107.8 rushing yards per game, 15th in the NFL.

This year, White has recorded a team-best 643 yards on 176 attempts (53.6 ypg), with five rushing TDs. White also helps out as a receiver, catching 46 balls for 386 yards (32.2 ypg) and one TD.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on White and the Buccaneers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

White vs. the Falcons

White vs the Falcons (since 2021): 3 GP / 21 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

3 GP / 21 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD One opposing rusher has racked up 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Falcons during the 2023 season.

Four opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Atlanta this year.

The Falcons have not allowed two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this season.

White will face the NFL's 15th-ranked rush defense this week. The Falcons concede 107.8 yards on the ground per game.

The Falcons have the No. 1 defense in the league in rushing TDs allowed, giving up four this season (0.3 per game).

Watch Buccaneers vs Falcons on Fubo!

Rachaad White Rushing Props vs. the Falcons

Rushing Yards: 60.5 (-111)

Put your picks to the test and bet on White with BetMGM Sportsbook.

White Rushing Insights

White has hit the rushing yards over in five of 12 opportunities (41.7%).

The Buccaneers, who are 23rd in NFL play in points scored, have passed 58.2% of the time while running 41.8%.

His team has attempted 295 rushes this season. He's handled 176 of those carries (59.7%).

White has at least one trip to the end zone as a runner in four games this year, with multiple rushing TDs once.

He has 25.0% of his team's 24 offensive touchdowns this season (six).

He has 27 red zone carries for 69.2% of the team share (his team runs on 42.9% of its plays in the red zone).

Rachaad White Receiving Props vs the Falcons

Receiving Yards: 23.5 (-118)

White Receiving Insights

White, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in nine of 12 games this season.

White has been targeted on 51 of his team's 411 passing attempts this season (12.4% target share).

He has been targeted 51 times, averaging 7.6 yards per target (60th in NFL).

White, in 12 games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

With seven red zone targets, White has been on the receiving end of 13.5% of his team's 52 red zone pass attempts.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

White's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Panthers 12/3/2023 Week 13 20 ATT / 84 YDS / 1 TD 5 TAR / 3 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 11/26/2023 Week 12 15 ATT / 100 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 11/19/2023 Week 11 9 ATT / 30 YDS / 1 TD 7 TAR / 6 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 11/12/2023 Week 10 20 ATT / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 47 YDS / 1 TD at Texans 11/5/2023 Week 9 20 ATT / 73 YDS / 2 TDs 4 TAR / 4 REC / 46 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.